Police guard the house of journalist Lourdes Maldonado in the Santa Fe subdivision in Tijuana, state of Baja California (Mexico). EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Unknown assailants have shot dead a female journalist in Tijuana of Mexico, becoming the second Mexican scribe murdered in a week in the city bordering California.

Lourdes Maldonado arrived at her house in the Santa Fe neighborhood in her car after 6.40 pm on Sunday, according to first police reports.