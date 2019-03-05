A London man infected with HIV may be the second person to beat the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported, a finding advancing the costly and challenging search for a cure, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.
Nearly three years after the man received a stem-cell transplant from a donor who was genetically resistant to HIV, extensive testing shows he has no detectable amounts of the virus, according to the research, published in the journal Nature on Monday.