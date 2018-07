A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office on Jul. 9, 2018 shows Thai military personnel preparing to move the boys from a youth soccer team from the cave to a hospital at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PR OFFICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai authorities placing a rescued boy in an ambulance for transportation from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PR OFFICE / HANDOUT

Thai rescuers walk on their way during the rescue operation to evacuate 12 boys of a child soccer team and their assistant coach at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Rescue teams on Monday have begun their second mission to save nine people who were trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand, authorities confirmed.

12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their soccer coach had been trapped in the cave since Jun. 23.