Eduard Vanegas carries a cross with anti-government messages during the seventh day of protests in Bogota, Colombia, 27 November 2019. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Hundreds of people participate in the seventh day of anti-government protests on Nov. 27, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

With drummers, circus acts and Carnival rhythms, demonstrators gathered once again in Bogota for the second "national strike" called in less than a week to protest the social and economic policy of Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Seventh Avenue, one of the capital's main thoroughfares, was the site where thousands of people congregated amid a festive atmosphere to express their disagreement with what they call the "big package" of measures the government wants to implement.