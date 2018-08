North Korean Song Chang-ho (C) meets with his South Korean family during the inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL / KOREA POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean Kim Hyeong-in (R) 85, meets with her South Korean family during the inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL / KOREA POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean Jo Deok-yong (L) 88, meets with his South Korean younger sister Jo Bun-ra (R), 72 during the inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/KOREA POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Kang Jeong-ok (L), 100, meets with her North Korean younger sister Kang Jeong-hwa, 85, during the inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/KOREA POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

More than 300 South Koreans traveled Friday to North Korea to take part in the second round of reunions of families separated by the Korean War.

These meetings, organized by Seoul and Pyongyang, will continue until Sunday and come at a time of rapprochement between North Korea and South Korea, who continue to be technically still at war.