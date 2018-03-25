A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian civilians leaving rebel-held Eastern Ghouta via al-Wafideen safe corridor, Damascus, Syria, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT

The evacuation of fighters and civilians from the southern part of Eastern Ghouta, controlled by the Islamist Faylaq al-Rahman faction, began Saturday after an agreement was reached with Syrian authorities requiring armed men to hand in their heavy and medium weapons and leave this area in the outskirts of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the first group of evacuees left Eastern Ghouta Saturday night on buses headed toward Idlib province, a region in northwest Syria almost completely under the control of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist militant group that is also present in Eastern Ghouta.