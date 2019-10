Filipino villagers gather outside after tremors were felt, in the town of Bansalan, Davao del Sur province, Philippines, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Filipino rescuers carry a victim after tremors were felt, in the town of Bansalan, Davao del Sur province, Philippines, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Filipino people receive medical attention after tremors were felt, in the town of Bansalan, Davao del Sur province, Philippines, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/CERILO EBRANO

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck Mindanao island Thursday in the southern Philippines, close to where another strong tremor left eight dead, two missing and about 400 injured earlier this week.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide, reported that the epicenter of the quake was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) deep and about 15 kilometers from the municipality of Bansalan. EFE-EPA