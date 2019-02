US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers the State of the Union address with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018 (reissued Feb. 6, 2019). EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(COMPOSITE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018 (reissued Feb. 6, 2019). EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Second Trump-Kim summit to be held in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28

The president of the United States announced Wednesday that his second summit with the leader of North Korea will be held in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28.

Donald Trump also said that if he had not been elected president, the US would be at war with North Korea.