A man shows the ingredients list on a box of 'Compo' which contains glyphosate in a garden store in Brussels, 23 October 2017. Members of the EU Parliament (MEPs) on 24 October 2017 are to vote on a draft resolution calling for a phasing out of the herbicide glyphosate and its total ban by 2020. The herbicide glyphosate is an active ingredient in Compo. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The herbicide Roundup, which contains glyphosate, pictured in a garden in Hoechenschwand, Germany, 18 October 2017. Roundup is manufactured by the Monsanto company, a unit of German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG, in St. Louis, USA. Monsanto was ordered to pay $289 million by San Francisco's Superior Court of California, USA, because of damages to school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson who alleged the company's glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, caused him cancer. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Environmental activist of Avaaz during an action against Glyphosate in front of European commission headquarter in Brussels, Belgium, 09 November 2017. European experts were meeting at the European Commission to decide on the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for five years. Avaaz is a global civic organization that promotes activism on issues such as climate change, human rights, corruption, and conflict. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A federal jury in the United States on Tuesday found that Monsanto's glyphosate-based herbicide was a "substantial factor" in the development of cancer in a man who used the product of the now subsidiary of German multinational Bayer for decades.

This is the second verdict blaming Monsanto's glyphosate for causing cancer after a California state jury last year sentenced the company to pay $289 million - later reduced to $78 million - to a gardener exposed to the product.