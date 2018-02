A defused World War Two bomb is lifted out of a construction site in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts load a defused World War Two bomb removed out of a construction site into a van in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police Thursday defused a 450-kilogram (992-pound) Second World War-era bomb, triggering the evacuation of more than 4,000 people for over 15 hours.

The bomb - the second to be recovered from the same area in the last four days - was discovered under the ground by workers at a construction site in the commercial and financial district of Wanchai early Wednesday.