File handout photo released by the Norwegian Armed Forces shows US Marine Corps Osprey V-22 aircraft, during the NATO-led military exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Byneset, near Trondheim, Norway, Oct 29, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /Ole-Sverre Haugli / NORWEGIAN ARMED FORCES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

File handout photo released by the Norwegian Armed Forces on Oct 27, 2018, shows a Norwegian soldier taking aim during the NATO-led military exercise Trident Juncture 2018 in Roros, Norway, Oct 26, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/Intrepid TV HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

File handout photo released by the Norwegian Armed Forces on Oct 27, 2018, shows the Nimitz-class USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) nuclear aircraft carrier and the Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate Thor Heyerdahl (F-314) during the NATO-led military exercise Trident Juncture 2018 in Norway, Oct 26, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/MCSN Joseph A.D. Phillips / USN HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to the press during his visit to the NATO-led military exercise Trident Juncture at Byneset, Norway, 30 Oct 30, 2018. According to reports, some 50,000 participants from over 30 nations will take part in the NATO-led military exercise in Norway from Oct 25 to Nov 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Gorm Kallestad NORWAY OUT

File handout photo released by the Norwegian Armed Forces shows a road sign advising drivers they are in an area with military activity, during the NATO military exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Trondelag, Norway, Oct 22, 2018. The NATO-led military exercise in Norway will be held from Oct 25 to Nov 7, 2018. EPA/TORBJORN KJOSVOLD / NORWEGIAN ARMED FORCES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Trondheim (Norway) Oct 30, (efe-epa) The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was in Norway on Tuesday to oversee what is being referred to as the largest military maneuver in western Europe since the Cold War.

Jens Stoltenberg joined the military leader of the exercise, United States Admiral James G. Foggo for the NATO-led military exercise in Trondheim called Trident Juncture during the Distinguished Visitors Day.