Members of the National Police of Peru stand guard at the entrances to the Government Palace, in Lima, Peru, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A member of the National Police of Peru asks a man dressed as Superman to leave the accesses to the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian congressman Gilbert Violeta (C) enters at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The secretary-general of the ruling, center-right Peruvians for Change (PPK) party on Wednesday urged Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign out of a sense of dignity.

That call comes amid a crisis over videos that appear to show several of Kuczynski's allies trying to buy a lawmaker's vote ahead of a new impeachment hearing scheduled for Thursday.