Judge Yuichi Tada (2-L) sits while Motonari Otsuru (3-R), chief lawyer of the legal team for former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, other members of the legal team, and lawyers, Go Kondo (2-R) and Masato Oshikubo (R), look on in a courtroom ahead of a court hearing on a case of Ghosn at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Motonari Otsuru, chief lawyer of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, delivers a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A courtroom drawing shows former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's securities watchdog Thursday filed a complaint against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn as well as the Japanese automaker for underreporting his income.

The complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is in addition to the charges filed by the Japanese prosecution against Ghosn over underreporting of salary and the management of his assets while he headed Nissan.