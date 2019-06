Staff walk outside the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A police officer stand guard outside the venue (rear) of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese police officers stand at attention as they watch vehicles near the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A cyclist passes by Japanese police officers checking vehicles near the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese police officer stop vehicles for security check near the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese police officers on standby for security check near the venue of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tight security measures were being enforced in the Japanese city of Osaka on Wednesday ahead of the G20 summit during which tens of thousands of policemen are expected to be deployed.

The summit on Friday and Saturday will be held at a convention center located on an island in Osaka Bay, although several leaders such as United States President Donald Trump will stay in hotels in other parts of the city.