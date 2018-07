Supporters of former opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate after a court sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years of imprisonment, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Supporters of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shout slogans a day after a court sentenced Sharif to 10 years of imprisonment, in Multan, Pakistan, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

Maryam Nawaz (C), daughter of Nawaz Sharif, talks to journalists after appearing before an investigation team formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to investigate the Sharif family's offshore properties that appeared in Panama Papers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister, gestures to supporters during the end of his four-day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistani authorities deployed some 10,000 policemen and blocked several roads in Lahore hours ahead of the return of the former prime minister to the country on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif, 67, will arrive from London and is to be arrested after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison over charges of corruption.