A view of the flatboats that carry people and goods across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico on Monday, June 17. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Migrants cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico on Monday, June 17. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

The growing presence of Mexican security forces has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of undocumented migrants crossing the Suchiate River to make their way from Guatemala into Mexico.

Israel Lopez Ordoñez, a Guatemalan who earns his living ferrying people and goods across the river, told EFE that the volume of traffic started falling a week ago.