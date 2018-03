Herbert Raymond McMaster, National Security Advisor to the US President, speaks during the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong (R) makes a statement regarding his 07 March meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, beside National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) walking with Chung Eui-yong (L), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 March 2018 . EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The heads of national security of South Korea, Japan and the United States met on Sunday in San Francisco, USA, to prepare for the scheduled summits with Pyongyang, the South Korean presidential office said Monday.

The South Korean and Japanese security chiefs, Chung Eui-yong and Shotaro Yachi, traveled to the US to discuss the summit meetings with US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, the Seoul presidential office announced in a statement.