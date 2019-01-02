Hidden away among the mountains of the Sierra Maestra in eastern Santiago de Cuba province, the town of Segundo Frente is prospering today under the tutelage of former Cuban President Raul Castro, who has selected it as his own little hometown of sorts, visiting it several times a year and preparing his final resting place there.
The agricultural community of 40,000 is known as "Raul's town," given that the late Fidel Castro's younger brother established his headquarters there during the Cuban Revolution that brought the Castros to power 60 years ago.