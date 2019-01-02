Photo taken Dec. 29, 2018, showing the plaque on the grave of former Cuban President Raul Castro's wife Vilma, where the remains of Castro himself will one day rest, in the cemetery in the Cuban town of Segundo Frente. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Local residents stroll around the Cuban town of Segundo Frente, which former President Raul Castro has adopted as his hometown and where he may retire in 2021 after stepping down as head of the Cuban Communist Party. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Hidden away among the mountains of the Sierra Maestra in eastern Santiago de Cuba province, the town of Segundo Frente is prospering today under the tutelage of former Cuban President Raul Castro, who has selected it as his own little hometown of sorts, visiting it several times a year and preparing his final resting place there.

The agricultural community of 40,000 is known as "Raul's town," given that the late Fidel Castro's younger brother established his headquarters there during the Cuban Revolution that brought the Castros to power 60 years ago.