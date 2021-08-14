Afghans look on as Taliban militants gather around the main square after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 13 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The United Nations secretary general urged the Taliban on Friday to halt their offensive and negotiate with the government of Afghanistan, warning that seizing power by force would only lead to protracted war or to total international isolation.

"The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing power through military force is a losing proposition. That can only lead to prolonged civil war or to the complete isolation of Afghanistan," António Guterres told reporters at the UN Headquarters in New York.