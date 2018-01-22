New Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, Roger Torrent (C) speaks to locals during a visit to the winter fair in Sant Vicenc dels Horts, Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Susanna Saez

Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent, leaves after announcing the former Catalan President and leader of pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), Carles Puigdemont, as the presidential candidate for the upcoming investiture debate to be held at the Parliament by end of the month, during an institutional declaration at the regional Parliament in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent, announces former Catalan President and leader of pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), Carles Puigdemont, as the presidential candidate for the upcoming investiture debate to be held at the Parliament by end of the month, during an institutional declaration at the regional Parliament in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

The self-exiled former Catalan leader, who is wanted by Spain on sedition and rebellion charges for his role in an illegal declaration of independence, has been officially proposed as the only candidate to run for the regional presidency, buoyed by the recent success of separatist parties in a snap election, the speaker of the Catalan parliament said Monday.

In a move that is likely to anger the Spanish government and pro-union Catalan parties, speaker Roger Torrent told press in Barcelona that he would propose Carles Puigdemont as the official candidate for the head of regional government, adding that the pro-independence leader of the Together for Catalonia party had received the most backing from lawmakers during a round of party consultations last week.