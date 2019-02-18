US Sen. Marco Rubio (2-R) and Colombian ambassador to the US Francisco Santos (3-R) attend a press conference upon their arrival at international Simon Bolivar bridge on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, 17 February 2019. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

US Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday arrived in the Colombian city of Cucuta to supervise the humanitarian aid that is being warehoused on the border with Venezuela and which is expected to be delivered starting next Saturday.

"I arrived in #Colombia this morning. Today another huge delivery of humanitarian aid for #Venezuela will arrive. I will be meeting with officials leading the effort to store this at the border & prepare it for delivery to the suffering people of #Venezuela," said Rubio on his Twitter account.