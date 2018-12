Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (c), flanked by Sen. Mike Lee (Utah, r) and Sen. Chris Murphy (Connecticut, l), speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on Dec. 13, 2018, after the Senate voted to end US military for Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen. EFE-EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

The US Senate voted Thursday in favor of a bill asking the Donald Trump administration to end the military support it is providing to Saudi Arabia in the latter's war in Yemen, a move taken amid the controversy sparked by the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in early October at Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul.

The bill gives the White House 30 days to withdraw US troops from Yemen, except those that are tasked with fighting local factions of the Al Qaeda terrorist network.