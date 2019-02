The US Senate confirmed William Barr as the country's attorney general on Feb. 14, 2019. EFE/File

The full Senate on Thursday confirmed William Barr as US attorney general, thus handing him the authority to supervise the ongoing independent investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr, who served as attorney general during the early 1990s and was nominated for the post again by President Donald Trump last December, received the backing of 54 senators, versus 45 who voted against him.