Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas speaks with reporters in the US Capitol in Washington on Dec. 27, 2018, amid the partial US government shutdown. EFE-EPA / ERIK S. LESSER

The US Senate on Thursday failed to reach an agreement to fully reopen the federal government, about 25 percent of which has been shut down due to lack of funding for six days, and it reported that its members will not meet again until Jan. 2.

The only senator to come in to the Senate on Thursday, Pat Roberts, said that the upper house will suspend its activities until Dec. 31, when there will be a pro forma session. Senators will meet again on Jan. 2 at 4 pm to continue their negotiations to try and find a way to fully reopen the government.