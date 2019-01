epa07226490 Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, departs United States Federal Court after being sentenced to three years in prison in New York, New York, USA, 12 December 2018. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer - Michael Cohen - to appear before it on an as yet unspecified date, taking the step just a day after the latter postponed his voluntary appearance before Congress scheduled for Feb. 7.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, revealed the subpoena to local media and said that his client had received it on Thursday.