Adm. Ronny Jackson, the presidential physician, leaves a meeting with Sen. Jerry Moran at the US Capitol. President Donald Trump has nominated Jackson to become the new secretary of Veterans' Affairs, but new information came to light on April 24, 2018, that might make his confirmation by the Senate problematic. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

The US Senate on Tuesday announced the postponement of the confirmation hearing for the post of secretary of Veterans Affairs, a position for which President Donald Trump has nominated the presidential physician, Adm. Ronny Jackson.

The postponement of the hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, comes after in recent hours reports have surfaced that Jackson would not be confirmed by the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.