The tight and controversial Senate race in Florida between Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Rick Scott will go to a manual recount because the automatic machine recount that came to a conclusion on Thursday was unable to definitively decide the contest.

Florida election authorities authorized a manual recount of the ballots after the machine recount begun last weekend showed Scott, the state's current governor, with a narrow lead of 4,097,680 votes (50.07 percent) over Nelson, who has 4,085,086 votes (49.92 percent), although this was about the same margin the Republican had held over the senator after the initial count on Nov. 6.