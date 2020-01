Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks through the halls of the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

The Senate on Thursday ratified the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, helping President Donald Trump to keep his promise to replace NAFTA, the 1994 treaty that many in the US blame for massive job losses.

Senators voted 89-10 in favor of the USMCA, which was approved last month by the House of Representatives.