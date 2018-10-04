Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (r) and Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch (2nd from left), along with other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee arrive for a press conference in the Capitol on Oct. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA / SHAWN THEW

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that the upper chamber will vote on Saturday on whether or not to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after an FBI investigation ostensibly failed to corroborate the sexual misconduct and attempted rape accusations against him.

"What we know for sure is the FBI report did not corroborate any of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh," McConnell said at a press conference, flanked by GOP senators on Thursday afternoon, adding that "there's no way anything we did would satisfy the Democrats."