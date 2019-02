Senegalese supporters of incumbent President Macky Sall celebrate his re-election in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALIOU MBAYE

Senegal incumbent President Macky Sall waves to a cheering crowd as he arrives for the last campaign rally in Dakar, Senegal Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Judge Demba Kandji, Head of the National Vote Counting Commission announces the result of the presidential elections in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALIOU MBAYE

Senegal's incumbent president has been re-elected to a second term in office despite the opposition's condemnation of the electoral results, the West African nation's National Vote Counting Commission said Thursday.

Macky Sall obtained a total of 2.5 million votes (58 percent) to win Sunday's election without the need for a second round.