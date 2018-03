Members of the Senegalese community hold a banner with part shown reading 'racism' during a protest in memory of Idy Diene, who died in Florence on 05 March following a fatal shooting, Naples, southern Italy, 10 March 2018. EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Members and supporters of Naples' Senegalese community on Saturday staged a protest in memory of a man who was fatally shot in the northern Italian city of Florence earlier in the month, as seen in images released via epa.

Idy Diene, a 54-year-old Senegalese man who sold items to tourists and had a residency permit in Italy, was allegedly shot and killed by Italian Roberto Pirrone on Monday.