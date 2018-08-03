Italian police officers carry out checks in the Vasto district on the day after the wounding of a Senegalese street vendor, in Naples, southern Italy, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Police in the southern Italian city of Naples were investigating a drive-by shooting allegedly targeting a group of Senegalese street vendors, one of whom suffered injuries to the leg, prompting the Senegalese community to call for protests Friday amid wider concerns that racially-motivated attacks in the Mediterranean nation were on the rise.

Cisse' Elhadki Diebel, who had a residence permit in Italy, was hospitalized after two men on a scooter opened fire on him and his friends in the city center on Thursday evening. The assault came just four days after a promising Italian discus thrower of Nigerian descent, Daisy Osakue, was attacked in Turin when assailants threw eggs at her from a moving car, requiring her to seek medical attention for a corneal abrasion.