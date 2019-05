Afghan wounded men receive medical treatment in a hospital after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Ambulance vehicles wait outside a mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Belongings of worshipers remain in the mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A view of the mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan man stands as bloodshed seen outside a mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan security officer stands guard outside a mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan Madrasa students stand as blood stains are seen outside a mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A bomb blast inside a mosque in the Afghan capital on Friday killed three people, including a prominent religious scholar who was leading the congregational prayers, officials said.

At least 16 worshipers, who along with dozens of others had gathered to offer Friday afternoon prayers at the mosque, were also were injured in the blast, the officials said.