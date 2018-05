Choe Kang-il, the North Korean foreign ministry's director-general for North American affairs, walks through Beijing's international airport in Beijing, China, May 29, 2018. He is believed to be accompanying Kim Yong-chol. EPA-EFE/YONHAP/SOUTH KOREA OUT

A top North Korean official landed in Beijing on Tuesday, seemingly on his way to the United States to hold talks ahead of a proposed summit between the US President and the North Korean leader.

The vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs, Kim Yong-chol, arrived on Tuesday in Beijing, from where he was scheduled to fly to New York on Wednesday, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.