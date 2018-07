An Air Koryo plane on the airport tarmac in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr 18, 2017 (issued 25 April 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A senior North Korean official on Monday began a visit to Beijing.

Ku Bon-tae, vice minister of external economic affairs, arrived at Beijing airport aboard an Air Koryo flight and was picked up by an official Chinese vehicle, South Korea's Yonhap agency reported.