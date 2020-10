Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L), and President Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller (R), leave the White House with US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured), in Washington, DC, USA, 01 September 2020, to meet with law enforcement officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin. EPA-EFE FILE/Rod Lamkey / POOL

Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller waits to speak during TV interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller returns to the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020 (Reissued 06 October 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Stephen Miller, a top policy adviser to the United States president, announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement. EFE-EPA