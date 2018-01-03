Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello (C) during a press conference with US Senators Richard Blumenthal (L) and Chris Murphy (R) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE MUÑIZ

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Wednesday met with US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, who demanded fair treatment for the Caribbean island in terms of disaster aid supplied in the wake of hurricanes, federal tax reform and Medicaid funds.

In a statement, Rossello thanked the two lawmakers for their "leadership" and for being "champions of Puerto Rico" in the US Congress. He said that the trio discussed the need for the island to be treated fairly when federal funds are allocated for various tasks.