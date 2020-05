Zaid Mustafa (C-L), whose father and brother lost their lives, joins Muslims during a prayer at Hagley Park, opposite the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A muslim worshipper prays at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, 19 March 2019 (reissued 14 June 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The then accused shooter Brenton Tarrant (pixelated) during his appearance, on a charge of murder for Christchurch mosque massacre in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 March 2019 (reissued 26 March 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

The sentencing for the Australian man who admitted to committing the 2019 terror attack against two New Zealand mosques that killed 51 people, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, judicial sources reported Thursday.

On Mar. 26, Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges – 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act – by videolink at the High Court in the South Island city of Christchurch, where the attack took place. EFE-EPA