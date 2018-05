North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon talks with South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (not pictured) during their meeting at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR / POOL

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 18, 2018 (issued Apr 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea and South Korea Tuesday agreed to hold a high-level meeting at the border to make progress on the agreements reached during their April summit, the South Korean Unification Ministry said.

The meeting will take place Wednesday on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom, and will be the first between representatives of both countries since the summit held on April 27 between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.