South Korean protesters hold a banner reading 'Stop War Exercises (UFG)' during a demonstration against South Korean and US military forces joint 'Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG)' exercises near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 19 August 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Members of South Korean Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT) take part in an anti-terrorism drill during the South Korean and US military forces joint Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, north of Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean people shout slogans and hold placards during a protest near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 15 June 2018. The Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises is an annual joint war exercise between the South Korean and US military forces. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea and the United States announced on Tuesday a temporary suspension of their planned military maneuvers in August in South Korea to facilitate dialogue with North Korea and the potential denuclearization of Pyongyang.

Both countries "have agreed to suspend all planning activities regarding the Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August," the South Korean defense ministry said in a brief statement on Tuesday, adding that nothing has been decided regarding other future maneuvers.