North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018.

For the first time in many years, South Korea did not describe North Korea as an enemy in its biennial defense report published Tuesday.

The 2018 South Korean Defense Ministry white paper also avoided reference to two operating protocols called Kill Chain and Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR).