US President Donald J. Trump holds a joint news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (not pictured) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 April 2018. President Trump spoke about his upcoming summit with North Korea, as well as about the Iran nuclear deal. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 28 April 2018 , a day after the landmark inter-Korean summit. After the telephone talk, Trump tweeted, 'Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set.' EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) announce an agreement after signing a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

The South Korean government on Tuesday expressed its support for the upcoming summit between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader to be held on the militarized border between the two Koreas.

Seoul suggested that the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un take place at Peace House, the same building located in Panmunjom village that had been the venue of the Apr. 27 inter-Korean summit, after Trump himself said Monday that it is the most appropriate place to host his meeting with Kim.