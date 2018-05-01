The South Korean government on Tuesday expressed its support for the upcoming summit between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader to be held on the militarized border between the two Koreas.
Seoul suggested that the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un take place at Peace House, the same building located in Panmunjom village that had been the venue of the Apr. 27 inter-Korean summit, after Trump himself said Monday that it is the most appropriate place to host his meeting with Kim.