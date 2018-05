Residents and members of civic and religious groups try to block two US military owned vehicles (MOV) hauling THAAD missile defense systems as South Korean riot policemen try to block them in Seongju, south of Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUNG UI-CHEL

Police officers try to remove residents and activists from a bridge leading to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in the town of Seongju, south of Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2017, as the protesters block construction vehicles and equipment from entering the base. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The US Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system is seen at a golf course in Seongju, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUNG UI-CHEL

Seoul and Beijing on Monday resumed their working meetings on defense issues, which were suspended more than two years ago due to a diplomatic dispute over the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in South Korea.

South Korea's Deputy Minister of Defense Policy Yeo Suk-joo met with the Chinese defense spokesperson Hu Changming in Seoul on Monday in the first such meeting since January 2016.