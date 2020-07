Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official who is in charge of quarantine work, speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, at the government complex in Sejong, South Korea, 19 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean vessel heads out from a dock in Gangwha County of Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 05 November 2018, to begin an inter-Korean joint waterway survey. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government said Monday that it does not believe that the North Korean deserter who recently returned to his country is infected with COVID-19 as Pyongyang claimed at the weekend.

The regime announced Sunday that it had detected in the border city of Kaesong the first possible case of coronavirus on its territory in a man who had defected to South Korea three years ago and had recently returned to the North. EFE-EPA