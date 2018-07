The South Korean government Monday said that the United States and North Korea still need to bridge their differences after the visit of the US secretary of state to Pyongyang, although it said both countries have the same stance on North's denuclearization.

"It is necessary (for the North and the US) to work on ironing out their differences in the initial stages of talks," South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said at a forum in Seoul on Monday.