(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Feb. 9, 2018 shows the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile during the military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Feb. 9, 2018 shows the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile during the military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea said Tuesday that it was closely monitoring the situation in North Korea after media in the United States, citing intelligence agencies, reported that Pyongyang may be making new intercontinental missiles.

In a statement, the South Korean presidential office said the government was closely monitoring the developments in close collaboration with the US and South Korean authorities and that it could not confirm any information at the moment.