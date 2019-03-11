A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobe on Mar. 6, 2019 of a commercial satellite image acquired on Mar. 2, 2019 showing the Sohae (Tongchang-ri) Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/DIGITALGLOBE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image ©2019 DigitalGlobe -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The South Korean military said on Monday that it was closely monitoring North Korean facilities for the possibility of Pyongyang carrying out a rocket launch or its first missile test in more than an year.

Satellite images analyzed by experts on Mar. 5 showed that North Korea has been restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it had begun to dismantle last year as part of its disarmament process. This follows a failed bilateral summit with the United States over the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.