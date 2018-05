US President Donald J. Trump waves after greeting US detainees that were released by North Korea at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 10 May 2018. The detainees were released by North Korea in a good will gesture ahead of a planned summit between Trump and Kim Yong Un. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US flag hangs above the tarmac, ahead of the arrival of three US detainees that were released by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, USA, 10 May 2018. The detainees were released by North Korea in a good will gesture ahead of a planned summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A security officer (R) from the Singapore Police Force's Special Operations Command unit patrols the walkway along the Marina Bay during the National Day Parade in Singapore, 09 August 2017 (reissued 11 May 2017). United States President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet for a 12 June summit in Singapore. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

A photo released on 10 May by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong Un (R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, shaking hands with Mike Pompeo (L), secretary of State of the United States of America, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The South Korean government Friday welcomed the decision to choose Singapore as the venue for the Pyongyang-Washington summit, and expressed its confidence that the meeting would be successful in achieving denuclearization and peace in Korea.

Seoul thus reacted to the announcement made Thursday by United States President Donald Trump that the island nation will host the summit on June 12, after weeks of speculation on the location for the historical meeting.