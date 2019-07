People watch a breaking news report for North Korea's missile launch, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

People look at a North Korean Scud-B Tactical Ballistic Missile (C) on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

People watch breaking news for North Korea's missile launch at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the east coast of the country early Wednesday, South Korean authorities confirmed.

The first missile was launched at 5.06 local time (20.06 GMT Tuesday) and the second 21 minutes later from Kalma area near Wonsan port, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.