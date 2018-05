Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, addresses the media during a press conference after he presented his report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

North Korean defectors living in South Korea, shout slogans during a rally against North Korea, in front of the integrated government building in Seoul, South Korea, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean government continues to investigate the controversial defection of a group of North Korean waitresses, a spokesperson for the Unification Ministry in Seoul told EFE Monday.

Pyongyang on Saturday demanded the return of the 12 waitresses who worked at a North Korean restaurant in the Chinese city of Ningbo and defected to South Korea in 2016.